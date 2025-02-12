Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Director Eric Salzman Sells 3,477 Shares

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 432,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

