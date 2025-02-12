Ajay Ayyappan Sells 16,186 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 692,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $20,419,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

