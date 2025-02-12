IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $307,818.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $307,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,276.16. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $324,324.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,315.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $22,580.00.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 504,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.78.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

