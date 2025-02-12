Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2025 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2025 – Abbott Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/28/2025 – Abbott Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

1/23/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.48. 4,703,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,523. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,064.50. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 808,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

