The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IFN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 163,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,273. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.