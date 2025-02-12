Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of JFBC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

