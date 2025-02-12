Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 873,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

