Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 20,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $164,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,264,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182,401.69. The trade was a 0.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $572,460.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.

On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $447,130.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 691,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,094. The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $947,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.