Rep. Byron Donalds Buys GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $207.44. 1,521,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,603. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock worth $4,893,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

