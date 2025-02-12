Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on January 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Shares of INTA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 555,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,592. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,728.36. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,196,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

