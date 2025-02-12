Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $83.59.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
