Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oculis Stock Up 3.1 %

Oculis stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 98,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,421. Oculis has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $861.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oculis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oculis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Articles

