KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 14537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

KBC Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

