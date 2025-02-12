Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Decreases By 69.5%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 663,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,179. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.
