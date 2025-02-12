Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Decreases By 69.5%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 663,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,179. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

