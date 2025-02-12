South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 91,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

