QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $179.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,381. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 289,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.