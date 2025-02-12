QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/7/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $179.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,381. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 289,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
