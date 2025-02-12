Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 473,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,737. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

