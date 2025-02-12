Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.0 million-$191.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.100 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 4,128,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $73,213.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,221.23. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $91,709.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,974.62. This represents a 35.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

