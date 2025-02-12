Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 243.1% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,536,000 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the January 15th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,008,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 648,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

