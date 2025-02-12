WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WEED Stock Performance
Shares of BUDZ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 53,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,792. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
WEED Company Profile
