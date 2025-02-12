WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEED Stock Performance

Shares of BUDZ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 53,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,792. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical cannabis and hemp markets.

