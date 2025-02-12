Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.28. 25,017,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 78,427,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 270.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 315.1% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 160,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

