Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 41049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

