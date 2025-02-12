Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,885. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
