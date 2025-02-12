Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.4% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 115,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

