Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Air T had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.
Air T Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $55.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.
Air T Company Profile
