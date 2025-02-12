Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Air T had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Air T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $55.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.