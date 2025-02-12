Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.0 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KAI

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant Announces Dividend

Shares of KAI stock traded down $6.00 on Wednesday, hitting $358.35. 102,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,848.25. This trade represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.