Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CWST traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 327,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,947. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

