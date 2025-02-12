MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, Zacks reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%.
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 6,780,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,021. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.
Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International
In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.