Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) vs. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Financial Analysis

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Vsee Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $1.66 billion 1.75 $23.08 million $0.10 241.42 Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.98 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vsee Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.5% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Privia Health Group and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group 0.75% 2.02% 1.21% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Privia Health Group and Vsee Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 2 14 2 3.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Privia Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Vsee Health.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Vsee Health on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

