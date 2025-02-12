lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Update

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

LSMNF stock remained flat at C$23.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.85. lastminute.com has a 12-month low of C$23.85 and a 12-month high of C$23.85.

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

