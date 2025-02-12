Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 67.2%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

