Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 87,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,312. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

