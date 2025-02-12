Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

EPM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 297,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

