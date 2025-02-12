CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 368,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 117,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CMC Metals

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,565,000 shares of company stock worth $63,800. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

