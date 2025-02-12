Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,310. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.