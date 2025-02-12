Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83, Zacks reports. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.