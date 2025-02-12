AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Zacks reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

AtriCure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 534,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.46. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

