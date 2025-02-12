Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 17.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 657,343,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 215,845,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
See Also
