Insider Buying: Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Purchases 218,500 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 218,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of TSE:ERD traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 613,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,591. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

