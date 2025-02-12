Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.02 and last traded at C$42.02, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.99.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.76.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

