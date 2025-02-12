Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 239.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sentage Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SNTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,367. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Sentage Company Profile
