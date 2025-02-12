Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 239.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sentage Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SNTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,367. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

