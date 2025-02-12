Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

SLGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 59,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

