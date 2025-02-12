Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSWGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of STSSW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 20,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.