Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sharps Technology Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of STSSW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 20,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
