HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.98 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98), Zacks reports. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $784.84. The company had a trading volume of 755,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,346. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $811.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $731.91 and a 200 day moving average of $616.53. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,906.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.92.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

