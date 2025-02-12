ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 6.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 1,655,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,289,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.68%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

