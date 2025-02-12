Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 263.6%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kingfisher Price Performance
Kingfisher stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,373. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.
Kingfisher Company Profile
