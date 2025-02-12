Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 263.6%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,373. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.