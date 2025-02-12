Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $39.00. 272,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 369,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Power Solutions International Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $896.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $562,456.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,102 shares in the company, valued at $111,116,729.10. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $1,683,476. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

