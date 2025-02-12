Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 40% Higher – Time to Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 241,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 83,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
