Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.