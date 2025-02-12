Toy Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Burlington Stores are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture or sell toys and related products. These stocks are typically sensitive to trends in consumer spending, holiday seasons, and the overall economic environment. Examples of toy stocks include companies like Mattel, Hasbro, and Funko. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,064.71. 754,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,067.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $964.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $918.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,272. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $831.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. 3,407,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.35. 2,373,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.76. 673,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $178.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -416.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.23. 533,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $215.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.91. 439,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

